Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,300,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,933,000 after buying an additional 89,414 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,755,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,476,000 after buying an additional 192,480 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,902,000 after buying an additional 715,304 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Aflac by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Aflac by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,925,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,849,000 after acquiring an additional 69,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price objective on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aflac from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aflac Price Performance

In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $330,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,879 shares of company stock worth $3,310,198. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFL opened at $69.27 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $74.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

