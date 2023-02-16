Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 2,367 Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,332 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JHX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 24.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 971,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,312,000 after acquiring an additional 190,866 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in James Hardie Industries by 27.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after buying an additional 60,336 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in James Hardie Industries by 13.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 254,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,576,000 after buying an additional 31,053 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in James Hardie Industries by 470.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 18,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in James Hardie Industries during the first quarter worth $351,000. Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

JHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CLSA downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.80.

James Hardie Industries Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE JHX opened at $21.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.29. James Hardie Industries plc has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $34.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 46.28% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $860.80 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About James Hardie Industries

(Get Rating)

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.