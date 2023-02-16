Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 73 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in KLA by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 34,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,371,000 after purchasing an additional 15,742 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 42,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,004,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

KLAC stock opened at $404.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $399.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.39. KLA Co. has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $429.46. The stock has a market cap of $56.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.36.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of KLA to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $505.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.61.

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

