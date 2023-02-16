Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 902 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Relx by 216.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 427,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 292,228 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Relx by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 32,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 17,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Relx by 132.8% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 76,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 43,860 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in Relx by 6.6% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 94,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the period. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RELX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Relx from GBX 2,730 ($33.14) to GBX 2,770 ($33.62) in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Relx from GBX 2,730 ($33.14) to GBX 2,810 ($34.11) in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 3,020 ($36.66) to GBX 2,950 ($35.81) in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Relx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

RELX opened at $29.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.43. Relx Plc has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $32.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

