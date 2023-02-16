Quadrant Capital Group LLC Decreases Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth $572,490,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 580.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,405,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $181,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052,313 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,668,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $794,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,495 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,076,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $923,754,000 after buying an additional 1,311,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 20,630.7% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 986,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,420,000 after buying an additional 981,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FIS opened at $67.45 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.53 and a 12-month high of $106.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.66.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently -7.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

