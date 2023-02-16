Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ADM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $81.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.56. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $70.02 and a 1 year high of $98.88. The company has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 25.18.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $2,426,982.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at $26,401,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Other, and Corporate. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

