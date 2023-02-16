Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $911,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 127,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.4 %

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEC opened at $92.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.82 and a 52 week high of $108.39. The company has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 69.96%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Stories

