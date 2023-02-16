Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $260,000 Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,893 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 324.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3,012.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $37.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.65. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.92 and a 12 month high of $49.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $37,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,218.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on FITB. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.90.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

