Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $262,000 Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,252 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in DexCom by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,442 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 621 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Trading Up 1.4 %

DXCM opened at $120.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.36. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.89 and a 1-year high of $134.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.52 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $4,822,940.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,645 shares in the company, valued at $45,117,708.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $4,822,940.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,645 shares in the company, valued at $45,117,708.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $46,378.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,288 shares in the company, valued at $15,454,510.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,876 shares of company stock worth $12,562,898 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

