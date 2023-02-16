Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $270,000 Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 948 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,024,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,847,000 after purchasing an additional 366,879 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 144,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,310,000 after acquiring an additional 16,994 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1,959.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 134,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,990,000 after acquiring an additional 127,801 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 106,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,200,000 after acquiring an additional 10,892 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $288.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $290.68 and its 200 day moving average is $296.73. The stock has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.81 and a beta of 0.49. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $236.20 and a 1-year high of $379.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About SBA Communications

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on SBA Communications from $408.00 to $346.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on SBA Communications to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on SBA Communications from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.20.

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.