Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $283,000 Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,907 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,239,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 15.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $929,536,000 after purchasing an additional 554,395 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,972,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 868,243 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $128,922,000 after acquiring an additional 463,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in FedEx by 934.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 490,099 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $72,766,000 after buying an additional 442,724 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $213.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $248.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.60 and its 200 day moving average is $185.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $22.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.66 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $179.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $238.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.12.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

