Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $329,000 Stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) by 238.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,508 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IMOS. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 322.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the first quarter worth about $241,000. 7.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES stock opened at $23.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $852.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.34 and its 200-day moving average is $21.62. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $37.76.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.

