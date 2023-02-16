Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $336,000 Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 18.3% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,211,000 after acquiring an additional 14,196 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in ResMed by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 6,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its holdings in ResMed by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 61,436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,412,000 after purchasing an additional 11,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 268,421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the period. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.17.

ResMed Stock Performance

RMD opened at $214.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.40 and a 12-month high of $262.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.79 and a 200-day moving average of $222.49. The stock has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.47.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total value of $315,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,172 shares in the company, valued at $20,412,922.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.63, for a total transaction of $1,223,700.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,208,747. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total transaction of $315,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,412,922.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,721 shares of company stock worth $5,685,568 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

Further Reading

