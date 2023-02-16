Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $338,000 Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,264,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $841,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,573 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,668,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,678,492,000 after purchasing an additional 854,076 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 50.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,053,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,415,000 after buying an additional 687,650 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 194.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 888,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,814,000 after buying an additional 586,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE PSX opened at $106.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.39. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $73.85 and a twelve month high of $113.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 33.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.25 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSX. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.07.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Further Reading

