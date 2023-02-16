Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $357,000 Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,815 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,534,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,263,283,000 after buying an additional 245,841 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,191,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $816,926,000 after buying an additional 97,866 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,288,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $738,624,000 after buying an additional 760,101 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,007,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $675,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,769,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $640,507,000 after acquiring an additional 81,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Desjardins boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

NYSE TD opened at $69.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $57.27 and a 12-month high of $85.39. The firm has a market cap of $126.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.14. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $11.69 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.7081 per share. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.66%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

