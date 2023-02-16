Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $366,000 Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its stake in Charter Communications by 0.4% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.8% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $380.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Charter Communications to $406.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $486.86.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $403.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $370.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.79. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.66 and a fifty-two week high of $612.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. The company has a market cap of $61.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.03 by ($0.34). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.93 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.31 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Steven A. Miron acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Articles

