Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 38,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 32.7% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 17.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 29,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,777,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,807,000 after acquiring an additional 330,419 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Schlumberger by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 786,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,010 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

Schlumberger Stock Down 1.5 %

SLB opened at $55.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.78. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.21.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 17,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $1,002,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,600.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $2,118,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 17,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $1,002,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,600.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,696 shares of company stock worth $13,249,355 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Featured Articles

