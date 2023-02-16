Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 45,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 288,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,485,000 after acquiring an additional 81,160 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,870,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 422,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,988,000 after acquiring an additional 50,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $272,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,034,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $125.68 on Thursday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.04 and a 1-year high of $132.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.42 and a 200 day moving average of $94.97. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.77. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 56.22%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on STLD. UBS Group lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.67.

About Steel Dynamics

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.