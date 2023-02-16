Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,696 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 464.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15,136 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1,076.6% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 28,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 26,485 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 358,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,602,000 after purchasing an additional 42,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 5.3 %

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $195.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.92, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $137.54 and a 1 year high of $197.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for the infrastructure and construction industries. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.