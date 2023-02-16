Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 143 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 294.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 791.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 51.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $232.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $63.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.80. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $207.42 and a 1-year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.15.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

