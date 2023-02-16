Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 140,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Kellogg by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 142,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Kellogg by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 8,024 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in Kellogg by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 107,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after buying an additional 32,989 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on K. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.11.

Kellogg Stock Down 0.0 %

K stock opened at $67.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.89. The company has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.42. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $77.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.07, for a total value of $7,107,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,131,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,989,289,726.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 500,000 shares of company stock worth $34,986,000. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

