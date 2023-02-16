Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,482,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,146,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,376 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth $153,953,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,378,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,438,000 after buying an additional 2,964,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.1% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 64,777,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,629.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,087 shares of company stock worth $2,154,615 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.79.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $65.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.49. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $69.60. The stock has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 76.09%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Articles

