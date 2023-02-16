Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 137 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Mantle Ridge LP increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 267.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,409,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,857,000 after buying an additional 1,026,482 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 69.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,377,000 after buying an additional 747,162 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 18.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,592,000 after buying an additional 548,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,440,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,162,000 after buying an additional 411,897 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.81.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $149.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.70. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.76 and a 1-year high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

