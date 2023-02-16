Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 1,513 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,048 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,877,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $738,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,181 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 2,234.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 742,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,879,000 after buying an additional 710,400 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 29.0% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 174,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 39,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNQ shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.23.

CNQ opened at $59.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $65.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.19. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $44.45 and a 1-year high of $70.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

