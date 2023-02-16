Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 157 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Atlassian by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Atlassian by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $255,261.36. Following the transaction, the president now owns 134,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,239,163.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $255,261.36. Following the transaction, the president now owns 134,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,239,163.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $1,087,603.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,014,883.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 265,240 shares of company stock valued at $37,629,732. 43.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atlassian Stock Performance

TEAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.11.

TEAM opened at $187.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.45 and its 200 day moving average is $185.71. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $113.86 and a 12-month high of $325.86.

About Atlassian

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

