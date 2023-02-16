Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 3,490 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $48.98 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $38.81 and a twelve month high of $55.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.08 and its 200 day moving average is $46.67.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

