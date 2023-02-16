Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,871 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Qualys were worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 0.5% in the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 142,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,868,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 15.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after acquiring an additional 13,932 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 237.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 68.5% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 71,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,063,000 after acquiring an additional 29,203 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on QLYS. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Qualys from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Qualys from $180.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Qualys from $118.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.29.
Shares of QLYS stock opened at $119.27 on Thursday. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.10 and a fifty-two week high of $162.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.06.
Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.
