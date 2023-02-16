Relative Value Partners Group LLC Buys Shares of 4,081 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ stock opened at $159.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.89 and its 200-day moving average is $169.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $416.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 18.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.71.

Insider Activity

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,962,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,962,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,955 shares of company stock worth $32,081,502. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Further Reading

