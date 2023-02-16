ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ResMed by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in ResMed by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in ResMed by 14.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $214.88 on Thursday. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.40 and a fifty-two week high of $262.38. The firm has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.49.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.22 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 21.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.17.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In related news, Director Karen Drexler sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total transaction of $134,588.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,694.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Karen Drexler sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total transaction of $134,588.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,694.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,129,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,721 shares of company stock valued at $5,685,568 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

