Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) PT Set at €233.00 by UBS Group

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €233.00 ($250.54) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($268.82) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €290.00 ($311.83) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €240.00 ($258.06) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($284.95) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €265.00 ($284.95) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Rheinmetall Price Performance

Shares of Rheinmetall stock opened at €240.70 ($258.82) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of €209.45 and a 200-day moving average of €181.40. Rheinmetall has a 52-week low of €77.90 ($83.76) and a 52-week high of €227.90 ($245.05).

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

