Rosalind Singleton Buys 20,752 Shares of Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE) Stock

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE – Get Rating) insider Rosalind Singleton bought 20,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of £19,921.92 ($24,182.96).

Alphawave IP Group Trading Down 0.3 %

AWE opened at GBX 93.60 ($1.14) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £649.94 million and a PE ratio of 3,120.00. The company has a quick ratio of 15.51, a current ratio of 15.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 100.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 117.41. Alphawave IP Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 90.10 ($1.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 208.80 ($2.53).

Alphawave IP Group Company Profile

Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells connectivity solutions. The company offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet IP products. It serves the data center, artificial intelligence, 5G wireless infrastructure, data networking, autonomous vehicles, and solid-state storage end markets in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United Kingdom.

