Rosalind Singleton Buys 20,752 Shares of Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE) Stock

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE – Get Rating) insider Rosalind Singleton bought 20,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of £19,921.92 ($24,182.96).
Alphawave IP Group Trading Down 0.3 %
AWE opened at GBX 93.60 ($1.14) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £649.94 million and a PE ratio of 3,120.00. The company has a quick ratio of 15.51, a current ratio of 15.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 100.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 117.41. Alphawave IP Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 90.10 ($1.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 208.80 ($2.53).
Alphawave IP Group Company Profile
