Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give HSBC (LON:HSBA) a GBX 750 Price Target

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 750 ($9.10) price objective by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.49% from the stock’s previous close.

HSBA has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 530 ($6.43) target price on HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 780 ($9.47) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 585 ($7.10) target price on HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 695.50 ($8.44).

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Price Performance

HSBC stock opened at GBX 612.30 ($7.43) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £122.27 billion and a PE ratio of 1,275.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 559.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 521.28. HSBC has a 1-year low of GBX 434.70 ($5.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 620.50 ($7.53).

Insider Buying and Selling at HSBC

HSBC Company Profile

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 40,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 479 ($5.81) per share, for a total transaction of £191,719.75 ($232,726.09).

(Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.