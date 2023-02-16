Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target to $38.00

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Victory Capital from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Victory Capital from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $26.70 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.75.

Victory Capital Price Performance

VCTR stock opened at $32.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.76 and a 200-day moving average of $28.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.19. Victory Capital has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $36.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

In related news, CEO David Craig Brown acquired 40,000 shares of Victory Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.01 per share, with a total value of $1,080,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,208,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,641,780.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Victory Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCTR. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 112,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 10,130 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 133,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Victory Capital by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 192,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 104,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Featured Articles

