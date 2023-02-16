Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Underperform” Rating for Compass Group (LON:CPG)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Compass Group (LON:CPG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 1,625 ($19.73) price objective on the stock.

CPG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Compass Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.28) to GBX 2,150 ($26.10) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,940 ($23.55) to GBX 1,990 ($24.16) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($23.06) target price on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,150 ($26.10) to GBX 2,200 ($26.71) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,987.86 ($24.13).

Shares of CPG opened at GBX 1,907 ($23.15) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £33.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,026.98. Compass Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,494 ($18.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,970.50 ($23.92). The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,911.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,880.41.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 22.10 ($0.27) per share. This is a positive change from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $9.40. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Compass Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.14%.

In other Compass Group news, insider Alison Yapp sold 6,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,800 ($21.85), for a total transaction of £121,752 ($147,793.15). In related news, insider Palmer Brown sold 2,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,880 ($22.82), for a total value of £52,752.80 ($64,035.93). Also, insider Alison Yapp sold 6,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,800 ($21.85), for a total transaction of £121,752 ($147,793.15).

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

