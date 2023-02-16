Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target Raised to C$43.00 at National Bankshares

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SAP. TD Securities raised their price target on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$43.17.
TSE:SAP opened at C$36.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.77, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$33.84. Saputo has a 1 year low of C$24.61 and a 1 year high of C$37.50.
In other Saputo news, Director Terry Brockman sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.42, for a total value of C$2,125,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,690,551.48.
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
