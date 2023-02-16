Saputo (TSE:SAP) PT Raised to C$39.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SAP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$43.17.

Saputo Stock Performance

TSE:SAP opened at C$36.32 on Monday. Saputo has a twelve month low of C$24.61 and a twelve month high of C$37.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$34.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$33.84. The firm has a market cap of C$15.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44.

Saputo Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Saputo

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Saputo’s payout ratio is 74.23%.

In other news, Director Terry Brockman sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.42, for a total value of C$2,125,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,690,551.48.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

