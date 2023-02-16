Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target Raised to $137.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $114.00 to $137.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $150.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $114.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $193.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $151.79.

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $124.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.27 and its 200 day moving average is $115.60. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $61.28 and a 12 month high of $134.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,999,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $331,560,000 after buying an additional 131,308 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,399,000 after purchasing an additional 673,725 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,218,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,735,000 after purchasing an additional 55,024 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,218,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,923,000 after purchasing an additional 64,434 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 39.2% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,151,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,929,000 after purchasing an additional 324,418 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

