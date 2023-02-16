Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target Raised to $137.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $114.00 to $137.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $150.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $114.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $193.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $151.79.
Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Up 3.6 %
NASDAQ SRPT opened at $124.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.27 and its 200 day moving average is $115.60. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $61.28 and a 12 month high of $134.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 0.98.
Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile
Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
