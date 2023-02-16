SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust reduced its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the second quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 71.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 131.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 248.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $308.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications to $365.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.20.

SBA Communications Stock Up 0.5 %

SBA Communications Profile

SBAC stock opened at $288.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.81 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.73. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $236.20 and a 52 week high of $379.99.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Further Reading

