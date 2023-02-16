SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,024,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,847,000 after buying an additional 366,879 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 144,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,310,000 after purchasing an additional 16,994 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1,959.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 134,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,990,000 after purchasing an additional 127,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 106,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,200,000 after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on SBAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $323.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $308.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $341.00 to $336.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.20.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $288.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $290.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.73. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $236.20 and a twelve month high of $379.99. The company has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.81 and a beta of 0.49.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

