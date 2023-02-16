Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Insider Richard Keers Buys 50 Shares

Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Rating) insider Richard Keers acquired 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 491 ($5.96) per share, with a total value of £245.50 ($298.01).

Richard Keers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, Richard Keers acquired 55 shares of Schroders stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.49) per share, with a total value of £248.60 ($301.77).

LON:SDR opened at GBX 500 ($6.07) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 464.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,035.47. Schroders plc has a 52 week low of GBX 348 ($4.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 551.17 ($6.69). The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,472.94.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Schroders presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,165 ($38.42).

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

