Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.30

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.30 and last traded at C$8.27, with a volume of 237279 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.13.

Several analysts have issued reports on SES shares. CIBC boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities lowered Secure Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$8.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.75 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.94.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.63 billion and a PE ratio of -13.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Secure Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.93%.

In related news, Director Rene Amirault sold 17,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total transaction of C$118,107.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 464,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,087,202.90. In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer James Darryl Anderson sold 3,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total transaction of C$26,273.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 367,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,446,441.47. Also, Director Rene Amirault sold 17,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total value of C$118,107.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 464,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,087,202.90.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

