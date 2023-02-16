Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Sempra by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sempra during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Sempra by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sempra by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sempra by 538.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SRE opened at $158.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.11. The company has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Sempra has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $176.47.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sempra from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.89.

In related news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $258,452.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,019.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Sempra news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 1,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $258,452.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,019.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total value of $473,810.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,549.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,525 shares of company stock worth $3,317,154 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

