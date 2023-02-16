Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires New Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,968 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Steven Madden by 232.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 949,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,589,000 after purchasing an additional 663,711 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Steven Madden in the third quarter worth approximately $827,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Steven Madden by 5.5% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,888 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Steven Madden in the second quarter worth approximately $859,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Steven Madden in the second quarter worth approximately $4,713,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush downgraded shares of Steven Madden from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Steven Madden has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $35.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.73. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.14. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $45.04.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

