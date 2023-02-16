Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires Shares of 1,810 Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 353.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 83.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $131.95 on Thursday. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $194.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.43 and its 200 day moving average is $140.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.57%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIZ. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Assurant in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet cut Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $199.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assurant

In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total transaction of $69,132.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,410.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc is a global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect major consumer purchases. It operates through the following segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Corporate and Other. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services, and credit protection and other insurance products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.