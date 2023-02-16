Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires Shares of 33,305 FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 33,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of FIGS by 78.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,614,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,907 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FIGS by 60.7% during the first quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,896,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,393 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FIGS by 11.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,213,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,934,000 after acquiring an additional 929,850 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of FIGS by 340.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 971,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after acquiring an additional 750,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of FIGS by 53.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,087,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,020,000 after acquiring an additional 729,376 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FIGS. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on FIGS from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on FIGS to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on FIGS from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on FIGS from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on FIGS from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.18.

FIGS opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average is $8.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 61.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 1.67. FIGS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $23.93.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

