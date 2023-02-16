Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires Shares of 7,210 TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMDX. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the second quarter valued at about $19,338,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 24.5% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,658,000 after purchasing an additional 97,361 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 10.7% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 384,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,047,000 after purchasing an additional 37,098 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 19,815.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 329,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,757,000 after purchasing an additional 327,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 277,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMDX opened at $67.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 12.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.49. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $70.57.

Insider Transactions at TransMedics Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 12,362 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.42, for a total value of $808,722.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,785 shares in the company, valued at $26,088,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 1,300 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $84,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $84,643. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 12,362 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.42, for a total transaction of $808,722.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,088,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 80,422 shares of company stock worth $5,048,466 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

TMDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

TransMedics Group Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

