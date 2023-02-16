Seven Eight Capital LP Buys New Stake in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 26,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALLO. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 80.5% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. 72.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Performance

ALLO opened at $7.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.22. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $17.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALLO shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.27.

In other news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $42,183.06. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 583,677 shares in the company, valued at $4,395,087.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 11,602 shares of company stock valued at $83,853 in the last three months. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

Featured Stories

