Seven Eight Capital LP Buys New Stake in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 26,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALLO. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 80.5% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. 72.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Allogene Therapeutics Stock Performance
ALLO opened at $7.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.22. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $17.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.77.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $42,183.06. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 583,677 shares in the company, valued at $4,395,087.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 11,602 shares of company stock valued at $83,853 in the last three months. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.
Allogene Therapeutics Profile
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.
