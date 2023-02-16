Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $206,000 in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,557 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 175.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul Bracher sold 5,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total value of $765,912.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,834 shares in the company, valued at $12,158,468.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $131.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.67 and a 52 week high of $160.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.06 and its 200 day moving average is $137.67.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 30.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 39.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens cut their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $148.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.54.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The Banking operating segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services and Frost Insurance Agency.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.