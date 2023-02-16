Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $260,000 in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 985 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,446 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $103,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 19,589 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of COO opened at $346.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $337.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.01. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.21 and a 52 week high of $430.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 44.60, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The medical device company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $848.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.88 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 0.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total value of $344,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,662,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Featured Articles

