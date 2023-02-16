Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases New Holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Essent Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essent Group Stock Performance

NYSE:ESNT opened at $43.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.52. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $34.27 and a 52-week high of $46.81. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $230.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.56 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 83.07% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is presently 12.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essent Group

In other Essent Group news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 1,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $48,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 247,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,128,185. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Essent Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Essent Group from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essent Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

